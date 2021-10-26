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The Evils of Emergency Ethics
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20 views • October 26, 2021
So your wife is dying of an illness, and the pharmacist will not sell you the pill, or who are you going to eat on a lifeboat, or which streetcar switch are you going to pull to save which group of people?
All this nonsense is designed to distract you from the real ethics you can achieve in your own life right now.
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
All this nonsense is designed to distract you from the real ethics you can achieve in your own life right now.
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
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