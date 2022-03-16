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QUX’s Gavin Wince—Using Tech to Battle Big Tech
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15 views • March 16, 2022
At CPAC 2022, The New American’s Alex Newman interviewed Gavin Wince, the president of QUX, an incredible and exciting solution to Big Tech’s banning of conservatives.
According to Wince, “If you don’t control the hardware and you don’t control the software, at any given time you can be removed” from social media. “If we don’t have tech to battle big tech, we’ve already lost.”
The solution? QUX, a new operating system with encrypted messaging, encrypted tv-to-tv communications, a shopping feature, and much more—and, most importantly, absolutely no collection of data.
According to Wince, “If you don’t control the hardware and you don’t control the software, at any given time you can be removed” from social media. “If we don’t have tech to battle big tech, we’ve already lost.”
The solution? QUX, a new operating system with encrypted messaging, encrypted tv-to-tv communications, a shopping feature, and much more—and, most importantly, absolutely no collection of data.
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