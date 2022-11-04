Brazil: Bolsonaro supporters block roads in protest against election defeat

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The Guardian:
Police clashed with demonstrators, firing teargas to break up hundreds of protests, including one blockade limiting access to São Paulo's international airport. Bolsonaro lost a tightly fought ballot to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva but has yet to concede defeat