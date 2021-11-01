Europe The Last Battle Part 3 [The TRUE HISTORY of the World]

Europe: The Last Battle [The TRUE HISTORY of the World]WORLD WAR 2 TRUTH"The Truth is Hate to Those Who Hate the Truth"Day in and day out, has the post-war propaganda been pounded into the minds of three subsequent generations. Every medium of mass indoctrination has been harnessed to the task of training the obedient masses as to what the proper and “acceptable” view of this event should be. Academia, news media, public education, book publishing, TV documentaries, Hollywood films and politicians of every stripe all sing the same song.For very good reasons, most people don’t trust the mainstream media anymore. You have already heard the official history millions of times.This new epic documentary gives an overview of how Europe has been shaped in modern history. In it, you will find the secret history, where you will find the real causes of the events. Watch this series and uncover the real root causes of World War II. It will take you on an epic timeline that will transport you back in time and lead you on the journey through the Bolshevik Revolution, the communist attempts to take over Germany; hyperinflation during the Weimar Republic, widespread unemployment and misery, Adolf Hitler’s rise to power, World War I & II– all the way to the modern world. It presents the true historical events that lead to this world catastrophe known as the second world war, as well as the aftermath.Do be forewarned though, your worldview will never be the same.THE TRUTH FEARS NO INVESTIGATION.EUROPA: THE LAST BATTLE (2017) - FULL DOCUMENTARY HD [12 hours]Europe The Last Battle Part 1 [1:01:01]Europe The Last Battle Part 2 [1:08:52]Europe The Last Battle Part 3 [39:34]Europe The Last Battle Part 4 [1:46:00]Europe The Last Battle Part 5 [53:00]Europe The Last Battle Part 6 [59:00]Europe The Last Battle Part 7 [1:08:00]Europe The Last Battle Part 8 [2:04:57]Europe The Last Battle Part 9 [1:55:00]Europe The Last Battle Part 10 [35:00]