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Disgusting terrorist police use violence and intimidation to terrorize US citizen in Santa Rosa County, Gulf Breeze, Florida
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96 views • October 27, 2021
Officer Gough, Sergeant Gilette, and officer Clements love to terrorize the rent paying citizens. Great justice. thanks a lot. You all will burn in hell like bullies do. Boiling hell fire for these horrible people. My lawyer Isaac Newllin was bribed by police and is lying about contacting eye witnesses and the sodomite who made the phone call named Monica Ryan is guilty of public order crimes for reporting false accusations where no violence or immediate danger was initially found until the police used violence to barge into my apartment after I cleary said they could not. That is violation of protocol. Hell fire for them. Shame on them! Blue lives suck! Stop distorting the American Flag, you communist red coats!!! Must have been the cyber stalking Gulf Breeze mayor's goons! They are disgusting! they tortured me in jail!!! They tortured me for nothing!!! go f yourself losers!!! Police bribed lawyers!!!
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