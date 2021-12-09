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MELBOURNE VOLUNTEER FIRE FIGHTER OF MANY YEARS STOOD DOWN BECAUSE OF NO JAB
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30 views • December 09, 2021
The world has gone mad when a Jab is placed in front of Safety of people, preservation of land, and the animals that dwell therein. A Fireman of more than 30 years volunteer service stood down, told you are not allowed to fight fires owing to your lack of vaccination status, furthermore, he is not allowed to share his knowledge with the younger generation up and coming volunteer fire fighters, knowledge that is instrumental in keeping them safe that he has learnt from years on the job as a Volunteer Fire Service Man. Wrong is Wrong and this is wrong on every level.
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