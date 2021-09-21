ONE POLICE OFFICER TO ANOTHER - WHAT ALL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS NEED TO LISTEN & PAY ATTENTION TO

He says most police officers refer to you and I as "Fucking Civilians". You may find that shocking or unbelievable. It is true. I have experienced it. It is how they treat us, how else can they think of us? Cops are making more and more enemy's for themselves by their reprehensible behavior every day. Source: Tier1citizen.com More videos you may like:ONE MILLION + AMERICANS DEAD FROM VACCINE - FAUCI INDICTED ON MURDER CHARGES - BIDEN PROTECTING HIMHUMANITY IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER - THE UNRESTRICTED WAR AGAINST HUMANITYMU STRAIN IS "VACCINE RESISTANT" AFTER VACCINE WIPES OUT THE IMMUNE SYSTEMAre you merging with your cell phone? Are you turning into a cell phone zombie mutant?Doctor admits that 99% of their covid patients died - Listen to this admission. WowDOOMSDAY VIRUS: DISCOVERY OF RABIES MUTATION MAY END HUMANITY LIKE A ZOMBIE APOCALYPSEDEMONIC ALIEN INVASION CONFIRMED BY THE PENTAGONWEAPONIZED VACCINE WITH MUTANT SPIKE PROTEIN CAUSES VIRUS TO EXPLODE INTO RAGING INFECTIONVaccines From Hell - Banned On YouTube!The Story Of Ivermectin And COVID-19False Flag: Vaccination centers to be attacked. In other words...(translation below)Walmart’s are being turned into Military Bases/Prisons.The Ultimate False Flag Event. The fake Alien Invasion. A Greg Reese ReportCLONES & ALIENS - It is a crazy world.1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.NYC DROWNS IN ITS OWN SH*T AFTER SEWAGE BLOWBACK. HOLY CRAP!WALMARTS ARE MILITARY BASES (with thousands of miles of underground tunnels linking them)BOMBSHELL: Hundreds of ADE deaths are quietly being entered into VAERSMan gets injected with Pfizer shot, now his body can charge his phone. How handy can you get?