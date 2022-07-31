BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 13:00, July 31, 2022 - Eng Full Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1405 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
170 views • July 31, 2022

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine


▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.


💥High-precision air-based weapons have struck a temporary deployment point of units of 72nd Mechanized Brigade of AFU near Kodema, Donetsk People's Republic . Up to 50 soldiers, 2 Msta-B howitzers and 10 pieces of military equipment have been destroyed.


💥High-precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit temporary deployment point of Kraken nationalist formation on the territory of Morozov Mechanical Technical School In Kharkiv. As a result of the strike, the enemy suffered up to 350 casualties. Also, 11 units of military equipment were destroyed.


💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.


▫️13 command posts, including those of 95th Airborne Assault Brigade near Maiorsk, Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 227 areas of enemy's manpower and military equipment concentration have been hit.


💥Russian Aerospace Forces strikes have resulted in the destruction of up to 100 nationalists and 25 pieces of military equipment near Potemkino, Belogorka in Kherson Region and Belaya Krynitsa in Nikolaev Region.


▫️4 ammunition depots near Murakhovka in Nikolaev Region, Serebryanka in Donetsk People's Republic, Zmiev in Kharkov Region and Nikolaev city have also been destroyed.


💥US-made M777 howitzer has been destroyed as part of a counter-battery warfare near Novopavlovka in Donetsk People's Republic, as well as Uragan multiple-launch rocket launcher and transport and loader vehicle.


💥9 platoons of Grad MLRS, 4 artillery platoons of Giatsint-B guns, 5 artillery platoons of D-30 guns at firing positions have been suppresed near Veseloye, Zaitsevo, Zvanovka, Razdolovka, Novgorodskoye, Dzerzhinsk, Orlovka and Kurakhovo in Donetsk People's Republic.


💥Russian air defence means have shot down 5 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Ternovaya, Prishib, Semenovka, Yakovenkovo and Petropavlovka in Kharkov Region.


▫️In addition, 11 shells of a multiple-launch rocket system have been intercepted in the air over Dolgen'koye and Sinichenko in Kharkov Region, Chernobayevka in Kherson Region, Novoivanovka, Alchevsk in Lugansk People's Republic, Makeevka and Mospino in Donetsk People's Republic.


📊In total, 261 Ukrainian airplanes and 145 helicopters, 1,649 unmanned aerial vehicles, 361 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,195 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 773 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,220 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,619 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Douglas Harrington
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
European efforts to &#8220;bury&#8221; Trump&#8217;s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

European efforts to “bury” Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

Willow Tohi
Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Edison Reed
Russia Remains India&#8217;s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Russia Remains India’s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy