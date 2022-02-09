Situation Update, Feb 9th, 2022 - FREE CRACK PIPE edition with DOJ supervised heroin injection oversight

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Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-09-racist-biden-regime-distributing-30-million-to-blue-cities-for-crack-pipes.html
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