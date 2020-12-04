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AMERICA in TWILIGHT: Calling All Patriots
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117 views • December 04, 2020
Michael J. Matt makes an impassioned plea for all Americans to come to the aid of our country. What's happening to the United States right now transcends political parties, religious affiliation, gender and race. If you love America, you must understand what going to happen to her in 2021.
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