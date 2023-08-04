Market Update: Broken

Something Has Changed
* An interesting technical battle is going on in the markets.
* Big tech has broken its uptrend (e.g. AAPL, MSFT, TSLA).
* The S&P 500 is also breaking down.
* That index closed below its weekly 5 EMA for the first time since March.
* 8/4 was not another VIX crush Friday; volatility is breaking out of its compression pattern.
NorthmanTrader | NorthCast Market Update (4 August 2023)
