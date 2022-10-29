How China 'abused' American Diplomats

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https://gnews.org/articles/497931
Summary：10/27/2022 Leaked emails & diplomatic cables from China have revealed how CCP used Covid protocols to harass & monitor American diplomats. Some of them were imprisoned & spent weeks in locked rooms under squalid conditions. And people who have stayed there went through hell.