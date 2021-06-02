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Vaccine/immunity pass will enslave you endlessly, they could close your bank account
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974 views • June 02, 2021
How vaccine passports actually work.
Expectation: "Hello, come on in, nice to see you! "
Reality:" You missed the vaccine (or "you're not vaccinated») and now we're blocking your bank card/can't let you in for the next school semester/can't serve you in the store/can't hire you."
A system for slaves.
Expectation: "Hello, come on in, nice to see you! "
Reality:" You missed the vaccine (or "you're not vaccinated») and now we're blocking your bank card/can't let you in for the next school semester/can't serve you in the store/can't hire you."
A system for slaves.
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