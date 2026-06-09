Workout Smarter: The Recovery-First Blueprint for Lasting Strength

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-Physical therapist Shannon Ritchey advocates recovery-focused training, rejecting daily intense workouts that often cause burnout.
-Perform shorter workouts four to five days weekly, training each muscle twice nonconsecutively.
-Recovery builds muscle growth; experts recommend waiting at least forty-eight hours before retraining muscles.
-Weekly plan combines strength, mobility, and cardio, limiting intense intervals to one session.
-Sustainable strength depends on consistency, adequate nutrition, recovery, and adapting workouts to energy.
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