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SHOCK VIDEO- Canadian Police Stop Parents From Entering Clinic Where Children Are Being Vaxxed
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120 views • May 25, 2021
Canada and it's authoritarian police force are in lock-step with The Great Reset vaccine agenda, luring children with ice cream and prizes while receiving experimental vaccine for a virus that won't even infect them.
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