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I Know How Black People Feel -- The NEW American Racism (approved + allowed)
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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71 views • January 24, 2021
Congressman Jamaal Bowman and Ayana Presley, amongst many others on the left, had to clear white supremacy and white backlash to be a major problem facing their progressive movement. They want it done away with. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, AOC, wants to re-educate Trump supporters and conservatives. They aren't the only ones, as much of the woke and radical left is using the cudgel of race To silence their opponents, and gain further steam for their horrific ideas and policies.
I now believe that I understand how my black friends feel when people treat them badly merely because of the color of their skin. The fact that congressmen are able to inundate the public with their racist statements and get no pushback demonstrates how divided our country is, and I desire peace, but if they continue to to tread on our freedoms and well being, violence is an inevitable outcome.

#racism #jamaalbowman #donttreadonme
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racismantifadeclaration of independenceblmaocalexandria ocasio-cortezslaverydivisionlibertariandeath of americathomas jeffersonuniteblack lives matteramerican valuesriotsreverse racismjim crowereeducation campsblack racismdo not tread on meayanna presley jamaal bowmanre-educate conservativesracism against whitesgadsen flagsocietal division
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