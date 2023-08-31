Quick Reaction - The Russian soldier, "Warrior" Threw a Grenade at who was Behind the Tree - It instead Ricocheted off the Tree and Flew Back into the Trench at Him - Battle near Kleshcheevka.

Think how I messed up!” - our attack aircraft beats off a grenade with a volleyball blow.

Today at dawn, a group of special forces units stormed the positions of the Vushniks near Kleshcheevka. Our fighter with the call sign "Warrior" (my countryman - Stavropol) got up to 15 meters and threw grenades into a trench with an enemy machine gunner. A hail of bullets overhead, throwing is inconvenient. One “efka” hit exactly the tree behind which the “Warrior” was hiding, and flew back to his head. The fighter had 3 seconds before the explosion, but he was not taken aback!



