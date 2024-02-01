Americans can ‘deduce for themselves’ Joe Biden is ‘not up for the job’

Republican Strategist Colin Reed says Americans can “deduce for themselves” that US President Joe Biden is “just not up for the job”. “Father time is undefeated.” Mr Reed’s comments come as polling has shown former US President Donald Trump to be ahead in the polls just nine months out from the US election. “It seems hard to believe we’re going to go through a rematch of two eighty-year-old guys or two guys who are close to the age of eighty to be the commander and chief of the United States military and the leader of the free world. “That’s why seven in ten Americans think this is not the rematch that anyone wants – it’s not the sequel that anyone wants to see.”
