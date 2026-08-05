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Signs of the end times: And ye shall be hated of all nations for My name's sake! (16)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on August 4, 2026.


The Bible has been banned in 52 nations around the world. Since there are approximately 197 nations in the world, this means that over 25% of the nations in the world do not allow the Holy Bible in their territory.


Countries that ban the Bible: https://lovepackages.org/bibles-dangerous-illegal-covert/


In 2024, a pro-life English lady, Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, was arrested by police for breaching a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) when she performed a silent prayer outside an abortion clinic in Birmingham, Britain.


Why would an old White British Christian man preaching Christ get arrested by British police in Britain while the Muslim receives police protection...in Britain, not Saudi Arabia or Pakistan...but in Britain where everything is upside down under a socialist government that hates Christians.


Prayer ban in the Canadian military: https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/banning-christian-prayer-at-official-military-events-while-allowing-indigenous-practices-is-a-double-standard-chaplains-say-6069889


https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/canadian-military-expands-prayer-ban-in-official-settings-with-new-directive-applying-to-all-personnel-6069415


"For professing faith contrary to the teachings of the Church of Rome, history records the martyrdom of more than one hundred million people. A million Waldenses and Albigenses [Swiss and French Protestants] perished during a crusade proclaimed by Pope Innocent III in 1208. Beginning from the establishment of the Jesuits in 1540 to 1580, nine hundred thousand were destroyed. One hundred and fifty thousand perished by the Inquisition in thirty years. Within the space of thirty-eight years after the edict of Charles V against the Protestants, fifty thousand persons were hanged, beheaded, or burned alive for heresy. Eighteen thousand more perished during the administration of the Duke of Alva in five and a half years."--Brief Bible Readings, p. 16.


The Vatican created Islam: https://old.bitchute.com/video/xFgK7SyZZ3Ni/


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

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fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godchristian persecutionyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
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