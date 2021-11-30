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The Healing Benefits of Vocal Toning
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32 views • November 30, 2021
This is a short video sharing some frames from an event that we did in our last center. Generating sound in the form of vocal toning is a quick way to lift the spirit and bring a smile to your face.
If your interested in having come to your community reach out!
Many blessings,
Shangaiya
If your interested in having come to your community reach out!
Many blessings,
Shangaiya
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