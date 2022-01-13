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Marxist Enemies Of America Are Showing Up As Leaders In The Church
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56 views • January 13, 2022
Pastor Cary Gordon has had on his heart for several years to expose the works of the devil going on inside the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in America. He has finally put that message together in a new documentary titled Enemies Within The Church. He joins me in this episode to talk about how Marxists are infiltrating the Church and seducing America's pastors and Christians.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/marxist-enemies-of-america-are-showing-up-as-leaders-in-the-church-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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