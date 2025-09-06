"I say THIS to the American public… don’t let yourself be FED one more lie for one more fratricidal WAR!" - Maduro

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"I say THIS to the American public… don’t let yourself be FED one more lie for one more fratricidal WAR!"
President Maduro compares the US narrative on Venzuela to the lie that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and reiterates their desire for peace.
Adding more about this:
BREAKING: President Trump is weighing a 'multitude of options' for carrying out military strikes inside Venezuela, according to informed sources. – CNN
Including potentially hitting targets inside the country said CNN