super soldiers story part 2 deborah tavares

Ever since it was established in 1958, DARPA has been the subject of conspiracy theories claiming — among other things — that the agency was covering up UFO landings, trying to develop mind control and working on Earth-shattering super-weapons like death rays.



However, as far-fetched as these claims may be, the truth is that DARPA has already developed new technologies which are just as fantastical and which are just as likely to change the world — perhaps beyond recognition.



Meanwhile, the quest to give the US military an unbeatable edge has also led to DARPA developing a number of practical technologies which we now use every day: GPS, Google Maps and even the internet all have their origins in DARPA’s secretive labs.



But with DARPA’s current controversial projects including unchecked AI software and the potential for weaponised insects, there’s no doubt that these innovations of the future can be just as influential.