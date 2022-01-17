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When Alex Jones Was Dangerous to the NWO - 1 of 2
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72 views • January 17, 2022
I would be a fan of this influencer today if had he maintained his cool. Who or what influenced this influencer? Have a look at when Alex Jones was more about the information and not the delivery --> https://www.brighteon.com/1c8be6fe-69db-40c6-9fe4-0ed16ca8abe8, Alex Jones was on the right track with the truth. Was the turning point Sandy Hook? Is that when Alex Jones' family was threatened?
source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSGZ4Hkdyg4
source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSGZ4Hkdyg4
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