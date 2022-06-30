BRICS ANNOUNCES NEW WORLD RESERVE CURRENCY AS AMERICA COMMITS ECONOMIC SUICIDE

The latest by Greg Reese.

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China has recently invited Indonesia, Malaysia, Iran, Egypt and several other countries to join BRICS, a growing alliance, led by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

While some are reporting that BRICS is somehow challenging the Globalists, this is demonstrably false.

The original concept for BRICS was proposed by the chief economist for Goldman-Sachs. BRICS’ new development bank is staffed by known players of the IMF and World Bank.

And BRICS has repeatedly affirmed their commitment t the United Nations’ Agenda 2030.

Aside from Brazil’s President Bolsonaro, all of BRICS’ nation-states have pushed the COVID-19 lockdowns and experimental shots.

And China recently announced five more years of their brutal “Zero-COVID” lockdowns.

BRICS is also pushing a digital currency and has launched a vaccine research and development center for member states.

BRICS is clearly not anti-Globalist.

Even the CCP’s state-run media explains how BRICS now leads the globalization mission.

But they are all turning against the United States and its allies.

Xi Jinping accused the US of weaponizing the financial system with their sanctions against Russia, which has caused the average person to suffer worldwide.

And Vladimir Putin suggested that BRICS could provide a new world reserve currency.

At the recent St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin blamed the West for disrupting the international economy and announced that NATO’s Unipolar World Order is over.

In just three months, Russia has managed to reverse inflation and has increased their financial surplus to more than four times it was last year.

Russia is now thriving and Putin announced that their international priority is to increase food deliveries to countries that need it the most.

They are pouring billions into their farming communities, raised the minimum wage by 10% and provided more money to pensioners and families with children.

He also criticized the West for choosing an “economic suicidal path” and having “suicidal intentions”, which seems to be the only explanation for what the Biden administration is doing.

https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/brics-announces-new-world-reserve-currency-as-america-commits-economic-suicide/



DE-DOLLARIZATION https://www.bitchute.com/video/ecl2IyQG89rf/

