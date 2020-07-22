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White House economic task force member says this was a good week for the economy
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9 views • July 22, 2020
President Trump promised and delivered a booming economy during his time in office. However, many are speculating whether the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and economic shutdown will be felt for years to come. One America's Jenn Pellegrino has more.
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