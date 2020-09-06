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General George S. Patton (best documentary)
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262 views • September 06, 2020
the Hollywood movie version of General Patton seemed to leave out some important details about the last 5 months of the Great General's life. Here, Dr. Peter Hammond gives you the best details about how Patton died, why eisenhower never investigated his obvious murder, and why eisenhower was such good friends with joseph stalin. Was eisenhower trying to protect his Holocaust LIE he was brainwashing the American public with? I think so. Every American needs to know the true story of the most decorated General in american history, commander of the largest Army ever assembled (American 3rd Army) and why he was assassinated by his own people.
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