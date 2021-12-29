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PumaMap++ V2 Walkthrough
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1 view • December 29, 2021
This video shows how to use PumaMap++ to create offline maps. PumaMap++ can be employed for emergency preparedness to create a number of maps saved locally to your iOS device. Use PumaMap++ to create maps stored locally on your device before you realize you really need them. Version 2 stores the generated maps as a PDF and allows the scale to be in miles or meters.
Available on the iOS App Store. For more information see:
http://www.silverpumasoftware.com/pumamappp/
Available on the iOS App Store. For more information see:
http://www.silverpumasoftware.com/pumamappp/
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