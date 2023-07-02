Create New Account
Where Jesus was held.
Mirrored from Tray Smith's, documentary where he was allowed to go to the place that Jesus was put down into and held as he awaited, trial. Before our redeemer gave his life a ransom for many. Repent brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen. Matthew 28.6 He is not here: for he is risen, as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay.

Keywords
jesusisraelprison

