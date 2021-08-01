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You wont see this video in the mainstream media - everyday Australians speaking up at a rally!
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400 views • August 01, 2021
www.rebelnews.com
You guys pay your tax and fund your government, so why are they dictating your freedom? Why are the police you fund, acting as terrorists against you the taxpayer! You fund them and they lock you down, how is that democracy? It's high time the government and police actually serve you!
You guys pay your tax and fund your government, so why are they dictating your freedom? Why are the police you fund, acting as terrorists against you the taxpayer! You fund them and they lock you down, how is that democracy? It's high time the government and police actually serve you!
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