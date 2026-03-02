The Cycle of Capital

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senator Thorne, a master manipulator, orchestrates a scheme where foreign aid becomes a personal goldmine. Publicly lauded packages are secretly diverted to fund his re-election, while he profits from international conflict. Detached from the suffering he causes, Thorne's power grows with every crisis. How far will he go to maintain his empire?