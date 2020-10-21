Politics will be boring without me, Trump says, his mic cuts out, he jokingly blames crooked Hillary

#DonaldTrump #Rally #Joe Biden #HillaryClinton



Donald Trump boasted that he makes politics exciting as he urged voters Tuesday not to cast their ballot for Democratic nominee Joe Biden because he is 'boring.'



'Nobody's going to be interested in politics anymore,' Trump said in reference to the outcome if Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins on November 3.



Trump has dubbed Biden 'Sleepy Joe' and often questions the 77-year-old candidate's mental and physical fitness and stamina.



He also gave his rival another nickname during his rally Tuesday evening: 'Gonzo Joe.'



Left-leaning social media users immediately jumped on Trump's comment, claiming 'boring' politics would be a nice refresher from the recent news cycle.



Trump arrived in Erie, Pennsylvania Tuesday evening for his eighth campaign rally in five days.



He spent much of his rally blasting his Democratic rival, who he will face in Nashville, Tennessee for the second face-to-face debate Thursday night.



The second debate, a town hall style event scheduled for last week in Miami, Florida, was canceled after the president refused to participate in a virtual restructure of the event.



He also blamed his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton for a technical glitch in the program, which is rare for a Trump rally.



The president's microphone cut out at one point, prompting him to tap on the head of the mic until it turned back on a few seconds later.



'Is the mic ready? Yes. I wonder who did that to our mic,' Trump facetiously quipped. 'I don't believe it was Joe. You know who it was, Crooked Hillary. I think it was probably Crooked Hillary.'



At the end of his rally in Erie, Trump again closed out the night by awkwardly dancing to The Village People's 'YMCA', which has recently become the song he uses to wrap up his rallies.



Trump has faced a litany of feedback from media users and political commentators regarding his dancing skills, which usually consists of jerky arm movements with his fists closed and pumping out to the side.