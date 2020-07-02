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US SCIENTIST CONFIRM CORONAVIRUS CANCER CAUSING BIOWEAPON - FULL Alex Jones SHOW 6-28-20
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14 views • July 02, 2020
Science reveals that the COVID19 virus is a slow kill Chinese Bioweapon that both sterilizes men and vastly increases the chance of people contracting cancer.
The spoiler is that Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates helped develop this weapon and they both still walk free.
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Alex Jones Show:
US SCIENTIST CONFIRM CORONAVIRUS CANCER CAUSING BIOWEAPON FULL SHOW 6-28-20
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ef934d7672706002f3404f8
The spoiler is that Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates helped develop this weapon and they both still walk free.
-------------------------------------
Alex Jones Show:
US SCIENTIST CONFIRM CORONAVIRUS CANCER CAUSING BIOWEAPON FULL SHOW 6-28-20
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ef934d7672706002f3404f8
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