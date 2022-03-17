Peace In A Possible War Scenario (3-17-2022)

In light of what is going on between the U.S. and Russia at present, my good friend Ray Bergman and I were talking about what could happen and what if today were our last chance to put out a podcast. On that note, we decided to do today’s podcast about how to have peace in a possible war time scenario.We hope it will be a blessing to you.Ray’s site (and where you can also download a pdf of the verses discussed today):Glynda Lomax is a popular Christian author, blogger, podcaster and YouTuber¬¬, who has walked through numerous wilderness experiences and frequently teaches on subjects relating to spiritual warfare. She is the host of Just Praise Him Radio with Glynda Lomax, a weekly podcast on Podbean.com, discussing the Bible and encouraging others to a closer walk with Christ. Her prophetic word website, www.justpraisehim.today, spiritually feeds thousands of Christians around the world each day. Glynda resides in Ozark Mountains of Arkansas with her two very bossy dogs where she is often planning her next book. All of her books are available on www.justpraisehim.today or amazon.com.Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060You can find more by Glynda at:Email Glynda: