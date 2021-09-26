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Julian Assange, Wikileaks and The Rothschilds
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3536 views • September 26, 2021
I say it quite often, it’s just one big incestuous pit and you need to be careful about who you follow or idolize.
Sources:
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80866/kidnapping-assassination-and-a-london-shootout-inside-the-cias-secret-war-plans-against.html
https://news.yahoo.com/kidnapping-assassination-and-a-london-shoot-out-inside-the-ci-as-secret-war-plans-against-wiki-leaks-090057786.html
http://www.nwo-news.com/2016/06/02/wikileaks-is-a-rothschild-operation/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfrhATD4nM0
https://www.m-cam.com/ (David Martin Website)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2p3p0GpnCUTZ/ (First David Martin Video)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZHjYw4uzhzyd/ (Second David Martin Video)
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
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Sources:
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80866/kidnapping-assassination-and-a-london-shootout-inside-the-cias-secret-war-plans-against.html
https://news.yahoo.com/kidnapping-assassination-and-a-london-shoot-out-inside-the-ci-as-secret-war-plans-against-wiki-leaks-090057786.html
http://www.nwo-news.com/2016/06/02/wikileaks-is-a-rothschild-operation/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfrhATD4nM0
https://www.m-cam.com/ (David Martin Website)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2p3p0GpnCUTZ/ (First David Martin Video)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZHjYw4uzhzyd/ (Second David Martin Video)
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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