The body as a bioreactor – Episode 1: The vision

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d838FwrYPCQ

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If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I've dedicated to researching & breaking the information down to create this content with all the source links to the information presented in each video in the description of every one of the over 4000+ video's I've uploaded to this channel in the last 5 years to help better Inform & WARN the general public about "Biodigital Convergence Global Revolution" Industry Standardization Led By Israel Inovation Authority In Close Collaboration With EU-CANADA-US-UK-CHINA-RUSSIA For The UN-ITU IMT-2030 6G (IoBnT) (IOE) Agenda, feel free to support my efforts here with a donation:

Thank You In Advance it really does help alot. 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

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FIND ALL GOVERNMENT FUNDED ACADEMIC R&D, STANDARDIZATION & POLICY/ORDERS SOURCE LINKS TO BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE-nanotechnology-Biotechnology 6G (IoBnT) (IOE) GLOBAL AGENDA RESEARCH DOCUMENTS FROM 2002-2026 AND BEYOND BELOW!





https://x.com/i/status/2022818268826701924





Converging Technologies

for Improving Human Performance

NANOTECHNOLOGY, BIOTECHNOLOGY,

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COGNITIVE

SCIENCE

NSF/DOC-sponsored report

Edited by Mihail C. Roco and William Sims Bainbridge, National Science

Foundation

June 2002

https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/sites/default/files/microsites/ostp/bioecon-%28%23%20023SUPP%29%20NSF-NBIC.pdf

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Convergence of Knowledge, Technology and Society

Beyond Convergence of Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive Technologies 2013 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Convergence+of+Knowledge%2C+Technology+and+Society%0ABeyond+Convergence+of+Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive+Technologies&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc7dd67eaea40ee715ec5439a468371892









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https://x.com/i/status/2022822180736696575





Cognitive Warfare Applied Cognitive Effects Newsletter; Perception ; DECEMBER 2025, ISSUE 4 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Cognitive+Warfare+Applied+Cognitive+Effects+Newsletter%3B+Perception+%3B+DECEMBER+2025%2C+ISSUE+4&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc720d6734713578a4d9b12c65f019626a

















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https://www.act.nato.int/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/20251219_CogWar-Newsletter-December.pdf

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https://x.com/i/status/2022839157039489497





Human rights implications of new and emerging technologies in the military domain

Report of the Human Rights Council Advisory Committee

United Nations A/HRC/60/63

8 September–3 October 2025

https://docs.un.org/A/HRC/60/63

https://docs.un.org/en/A/HRC/60/63