US-Chilean Blogger Gonzalo Lira Arrested by Ukrainian Security Service - RT - #FreeGonzaloLira

The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed the arrest of Gonzalo Lira, a US-Chilean national living in Kharkov. He is accused of publicly supporting Russia’s actions in Ukraine as well as discrediting Ukraine’s military leadership.



RT regarding arrested US vlogger/political commentator Gonazlo Lira...

▪️He had been under a form of house arrest;

▪️He's detained for speaking plain facts even the Western media/governments have admitted regarding Ukraine's Nazi problem and its shelling of its own people in the Donbass;

▪️US, EU, and their stable of fake rights groups will likely remain silent & thus complicit in his arrest;

▪️Another illustration of the illegitimacy of the US-led "rules-based" global order;

▪️We along with other agents of multipolarism have to do more to pressure the West regarding both his arrest, and the gross injustice and threats others face simply for speaking facts;