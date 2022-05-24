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VLADIMIR PUTIN / RUSSIA'S ROLE IN THE MIGRANT CRISIS | A PIECE BY JOHNNY GAT (AUDIO FIXED)
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18 views • May 24, 2022
Johnny Gat explores the never-discussed Russian role in the migrant crisis. This latest flare up with Greece, Johnny explains, was precipitated by Russia’s bombing of Idlib in Syria. Erdogan said he would send migrants to europe if Russia bombed the city, and so Russia bombed the city. Destabilizing Europe with migrants benefits Putin and the Eurasianist agenda. Like all of these third world regimes, they have weaponized migrants to get favorable political deals from Europe.
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(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ----> https://ok.ru/profile/585480743095 (sign in to OK.RU and my videos can be seen)
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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