The Great Deception - Jamie Walden

The GREAT Deception is beyond what most could ever conceive of! As UAP’s, Super A.I., Quantum Computing, Blockchain Tech, and EM/RF advances are implemented, it is becoming clear just how GREAT this nearing deception will truly be!
Hyper-emotionalism and spiritualism has led to the final Apostasy…. and we haven’t seen anything yet!
The hour is here.