We are STICKLERS for the law, NOT tax protesters
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
52 views • 10 months ago

For years, the IRS has been able to successfully label over 50 freedom-oriented organizations as “promoters of abusive tax shelters.”  The truth is , the IRS has simply been abusing these individuals and organizations for their First Amendment protected right to speak, publish and share their opinions and views with their fellow citizens.


In this week’s Freedom Hour, Peymon will explain how Freedom Law School is a stickler of the law and is not protesting any income tax.  On the contrary, FLS will show you based on the governments own legal websites how to follow the law properly so that everyone can make sure they are paying their fair share.

For over 28 years, Freedom Law School has helped many Americans live free from IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. You can live free now with Freedom Law School’s 100% Guarantee against civil and criminal lawsuits. Take the 7 Steps to income tax freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.

income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxincomeauditswithholdingtax courttaxable incometrade or business
