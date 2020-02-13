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How long until GLOBAL CHECK MATE - YouTube DANA ASHLIE
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197 views • February 13, 2020
Published on May 12, 2018
Glo-Bal Report Card on Mandatory Biom3trics and the impending cashl3ss society and what does SCRIPTURE conclusively say about 'the Mark'? Where are we on the timeline of complete gl0ba7izati0n by the N*W^O? Looking at their worldwide accomplishments, we gain hints as to where we stand, but how do we know which measure is the FINAL line in the sand?
Anyone who feels moved to support my work, HALLELUJAH!
I'll use it to help me to keep doing this work. I have never run ads on my vids as they are not something I care to promote. Content such as mine may become more heavily monitored, by being demonetized.
I can accept donations at:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Mark of the Beast Is Not So Sweet (Poem) by Sister Lyn
The Mark of the Beast was the news on the street
The chip would make us cutting-edge and able to compete
Whether right hand or forehead, tattooed or injected;
Life was made so simple by the heads of the elected
No ID was required to travel or to eat;
No ID was even needed to buy and sell on Wall Street.
We could show up anywhere without those silly ID’s
Now instead, we were bound to the New World decree
Dark Angels in flocks, and those pretending to be of the light
“Get the Mark today”, they would say; it's FREE 24/7; day or night
Everyone smiling while heading to slaughter, why were we surprised?
The Mark of the Beast had been Satan’s greatest lie.
From voluntary to mandatory the mark was here to stay
The NWO’s masterpiece, Six-Six-Six on display,
Inside; our DNA becoming compromised in many ways
Changing us internally, each and every day.
Revelation Thirteen: Sixteen was the decree
End Times would see loyalty to the Beast, on the hands of you and me.
With the Mark upon us, we would be Satan’s proud victory
or stand strong and refuse it, so Heaven becomes our destiny.
Jesus truly wants our love and repentance
God created the universe for personal independence
Our love for God, is shown by following his rules
Only then can we stop being influenced by fools
Jesus died for us to give us this choice
There are just two destinations when plotting your course
Repent from your heart before it’s too late,
Our Lord Loves you dearly and wants to ensure your eternal fate…
Glo-Bal Report Card on Mandatory Biom3trics and the impending cashl3ss society and what does SCRIPTURE conclusively say about 'the Mark'? Where are we on the timeline of complete gl0ba7izati0n by the N*W^O? Looking at their worldwide accomplishments, we gain hints as to where we stand, but how do we know which measure is the FINAL line in the sand?
Anyone who feels moved to support my work, HALLELUJAH!
I'll use it to help me to keep doing this work. I have never run ads on my vids as they are not something I care to promote. Content such as mine may become more heavily monitored, by being demonetized.
I can accept donations at:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Mark of the Beast Is Not So Sweet (Poem) by Sister Lyn
The Mark of the Beast was the news on the street
The chip would make us cutting-edge and able to compete
Whether right hand or forehead, tattooed or injected;
Life was made so simple by the heads of the elected
No ID was required to travel or to eat;
No ID was even needed to buy and sell on Wall Street.
We could show up anywhere without those silly ID’s
Now instead, we were bound to the New World decree
Dark Angels in flocks, and those pretending to be of the light
“Get the Mark today”, they would say; it's FREE 24/7; day or night
Everyone smiling while heading to slaughter, why were we surprised?
The Mark of the Beast had been Satan’s greatest lie.
From voluntary to mandatory the mark was here to stay
The NWO’s masterpiece, Six-Six-Six on display,
Inside; our DNA becoming compromised in many ways
Changing us internally, each and every day.
Revelation Thirteen: Sixteen was the decree
End Times would see loyalty to the Beast, on the hands of you and me.
With the Mark upon us, we would be Satan’s proud victory
or stand strong and refuse it, so Heaven becomes our destiny.
Jesus truly wants our love and repentance
God created the universe for personal independence
Our love for God, is shown by following his rules
Only then can we stop being influenced by fools
Jesus died for us to give us this choice
There are just two destinations when plotting your course
Repent from your heart before it’s too late,
Our Lord Loves you dearly and wants to ensure your eternal fate…
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