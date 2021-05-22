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David Hinkson Testimony of Praying to God for the Truth on Mormonism
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43 views • May 22, 2021
David Hinkson Testimony of Praying to God for the Truth on Mormonism
Note: David was raised as a mormon and has spent nearly 19 years in prison. He has recently been diagnosed with terminal cancer according to their doctors and this phone call was recorded prior to their banning all of his communications to myself. Do you think it is worth listening to what he has to say?
David Roland Hinkson #08795-023
FMC Butner
FEDERAL MEDICAL CENTER
P.O. BOX 1600
BUTNER, NC 27509
Born: July 18th, 1956
Arrest Date: Nov. 22nd, 2002
Release Date: Apr. 21, 2040
Note: Do not use STICKER for return address.
Note: David was raised as a mormon and has spent nearly 19 years in prison. He has recently been diagnosed with terminal cancer according to their doctors and this phone call was recorded prior to their banning all of his communications to myself. Do you think it is worth listening to what he has to say?
David Roland Hinkson #08795-023
FMC Butner
FEDERAL MEDICAL CENTER
P.O. BOX 1600
BUTNER, NC 27509
Born: July 18th, 1956
Arrest Date: Nov. 22nd, 2002
Release Date: Apr. 21, 2040
Note: Do not use STICKER for return address.
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