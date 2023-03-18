X22 REPORT Ep. 3023b - [DS] Assets Deployed, Hail Mary Push, Their System Is Exposed & Imploding, March Madness

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3023b - March 17, 2023
[DS] Assets Deployed, Hail Mary Push, Their System Is Exposed & Imploding, March Madness
The [DS] is in panic mode, they have nothing left to throw at Trump and they are using what ever crumbs they have left. Their system is exposed it is imploding and they cannot stop it. Trump and the patriots have set them up and they are forcing them down a path to expose all their crimes.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Help take years off the clock with Collagen
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.