Aloha - We can not let the Criminals get away with this. Eric West and his friend tell you what you need to do - they are coming for you next - Get Involved
PatriotsCannabisCo
181 Subscribers
68 views
Published 12 hours ago

I do not have the time or money to go over to Maui right now as I have my hands full here in Medellin Colombia. But I can keep sharing these videos.  For now that is my contribution. 

mauidisasterfires

