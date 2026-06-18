Colorado Construction Loans Explained

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This video provides an overview of how construction loans in Colorado generally work within real estate financing. It explains the key factors typically used in loan evaluation, including project feasibility, borrower experience, property valuation, and exit strategy.
It also outlines how timelines, documentation requirements, and draw schedules are structured for both residential and commercial construction projects, along with common considerations involved in the application process.