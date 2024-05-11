Chemtrail Operation ongoing in Southeast Alaska at this moment!

🙏Want to Welcome all the New Warriors to Our Platform!⚔️I have Spent Hours Searching for You All! Sharing My Videos & My Message to Platforms, All over Twitter, looking for the Warriors, that still Cares about this Planet!🌎https://youtu.be/hcYkv9wZ-fE?si=aGGa4aZnv3_aixvZ
🥷We have shown Unbelievable Evidence of Their(Mad Scientist) Technologies in all of Our Videos,🧑🔬They(Mad Scientist) used to Create these Storms! The Chemtrails Sprayed in Our Atmosphere and how Toxic is! How it's Destroying All Life, From the Ocean, to the Birds, to the Bugs!https://youtu.be/GINjqj_9EBo
📵We must put down the Hypnosis Devices, Mad Scientist have Created for Us to be Deceived, Divided, and Distracted! We have No Choice!⚔️We Must Unite and Fight these Lunatics that are Controlling every Aspect of Our Lives! https://youtu.be/uNR4a2ZoHDM?si=PWhRQaBJAYk1cy0e
🎣Commercial Fisherman, Standing By! We Must Realize, We are Under Hypnosis!https://youtu.be/XIAXuxoSjo8
👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government(Mad Scientist)! We Have Today!🆘👇https://youtu.be/OP3VMFHgFxk
Real Fishing Life is now accepting donations, from the Warriors that can afford to Help Create Funding for Equipment & to Keep the Wheels on this Truth Train, a Rolling! Even a Dollar Donation💸 can make a Difference!🙏❤️ https://givesendgo.com/GBNU1
Real Fishing Life
https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Real Fishing Life
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.