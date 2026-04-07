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Pastor Billy Crone: On the Cusp of World Government via 10 Regional Unions
Geopolitics & Empire
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Pastor Billy Crone discusses his transition from occultism to a ministry focused on biblical prophecy and geopolitical analysis. He argues that the world is moving toward a global government divided into ten regions, a structure he claims is already being implemented by organizations like the WEF and Club of Rome. The conversation highlights the role of technological control, warning that cashless societies, biometric IDs, and brain-chip interfaces will be used to monitor and suppress individual dissent. Crone identifies prominent leaders as graduates of a globalist agenda designed to centralize power under a Luciferian ideology. Ultimately, he presents these modern developments as the fulfillment of Antichrist infrastructure described in the Bible. Despite these warnings, Crone encourages listeners to find hope and security through faith in Jesus Christ.


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About Pastor Billy Crone

Pastor Billy Crone is the author of over 60 books. He is the Pastor/Teacher of Get A Life Ministries, is married to his lovely wife Brandie and they have two wonderful children, Rebecca and Billy. Pastor Billy is a regular guest on such TV and radio programs as Olive Tree Views, Prophecy Watchers, Tipping Point and Southwest Radio Church. Pastor Billy is a frequent speaker at many churches and conferences across the US, Canada and abroad.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
trumpbiblejesusrussiacommunismchristianityprophecyglobalismputineutechnocracyworld governmentbricscbdcstechnateregional integration
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