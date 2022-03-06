Colby Covington gives a huge shoutout to President Trump after his big win last night:

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“Mr. 45, President Trump, greatest living American and greatest President in history, man. The things he did for this country. All you liberals out there who say he didn’t, look at inflation. Look at our our open borders. Our f*cking country is going to shit right now without him. So, we need him back in 2024. Trump 2024 and you know he’s gonna come back and Make America Great Again.” 🇺🇸