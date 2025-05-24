Shocking August 2024 video shows Ukrainian soldiers KIDNAPPING civilians in Russia’s Kursk region

Loading them onto trucks, beating them and holding them captive for months in the Ukrainian prisoner camp

Some victims still haven’t been freed to this day

A video posted earlier of releases of some civilian captives today: Cynthia

Adding: 🚨 US authorizes transactions with Syria as part of SANCTIONS RELIEF – Treasury

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has issued Syria General License (GL) 25, authorizing transactions with the Syrian government and a number of previously blocked individuals and entities — including the country’s central bank, gas and oil companies, and shipping firms.

The Treasury described the move as “just one part” of a broader US effort to dismantle the full sanctions framework imposed on Syria.

❌ At the same time, the license does not authorize any transactions “for or on behalf of” Russia, Iran, or North Korea, or any transfers of goods and services involving those countries, the statement clarified.