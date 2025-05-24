BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shocking AUG 2024: UKR soldiers Kidnapping civilians in Russia’s Kursk region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1267 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • 14 hours ago

Shocking August 2024 video shows Ukrainian soldiers KIDNAPPING civilians in Russia’s Kursk region

Loading them onto trucks, beating them and holding them captive for months in the Ukrainian prisoner camp

Some victims still haven’t been freed to this day

A video posted earlier of releases of some civilian captives today: Cynthia

Adding:  🚨 US authorizes transactions with Syria as part of SANCTIONS RELIEF – Treasury

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has issued Syria General License (GL) 25, authorizing transactions with the Syrian government and a number of previously blocked individuals and entities — including the country’s central bank, gas and oil companies, and shipping firms.

The Treasury described the move as “just one part” of a broader US effort to dismantle the full sanctions framework imposed on Syria.

❌ At the same time, the license does not authorize any transactions “for or on behalf of” Russia, Iran, or North Korea, or any transfers of goods and services involving those countries, the statement clarified.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy