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THE BIRDS KNOW WHAT IS GOOD AND WHAT IS BAD. WATCH THEM ATTACK A 5G TOWER
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2483 views • May 04, 2021
SOURCE: JIM CRENSHAW BITCHUTE
You have seen the dead birds around 5G cell towers right? I may post something on that. Now what do the birds know what we do not? If they can be used to kill birds...can't they be used to kill humans? Of course they can.
You have seen the dead birds around 5G cell towers right? I may post something on that. Now what do the birds know what we do not? If they can be used to kill birds...can't they be used to kill humans? Of course they can.
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